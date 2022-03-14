IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,251,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 234,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

