iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Down 40.4% in February

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 321,100 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 538,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 214.1 days.

OTCMKTS IAFNF traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.94. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on IAFNF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

