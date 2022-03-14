HyreCar (HYRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HYRE stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.77. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HyreCar by 419.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in HyreCar by 676.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HyreCar during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in HyreCar by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HyreCar by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

