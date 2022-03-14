Hyper Finance Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $20,183.19 and $13.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.40 or 0.06607172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,998.48 or 1.00089126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040860 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

