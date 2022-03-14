Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Raised to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOSSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.65.

Shares of BOSSY opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.47.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

