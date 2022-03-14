Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.43

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,187,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,297 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in Huazhu Group by 135.7% during the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,556,000 after buying an additional 2,204,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,278,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

