Hord 1-Day Volume Tops $531,536.00 (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $531,536.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.06 or 0.06533765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,797.01 or 0.99875859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00040500 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,763,106 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.