HNP Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,535 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in VMware by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in VMware by 872.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,799 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in VMware by 51,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,111 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $110.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.96. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.88 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

