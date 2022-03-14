HNP Capital LLC Buys 380 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $114.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.63. The stock has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,084 shares of company stock worth $6,237,253. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

