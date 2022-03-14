Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 33.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of HGV opened at $49.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

