High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.45

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.45 and last traded at C$12.48, with a volume of 252710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.76. The firm has a market cap of C$417.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$354,330.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,330.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

