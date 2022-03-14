Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($91.30) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €83.25 ($90.49).

HEN3 opened at €64.30 ($69.89) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €75.52. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($111.96) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($140.92).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

