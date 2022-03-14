HempCoin Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $807,702.79 and approximately $10.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,040.26 or 0.99966814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00068685 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021621 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,457,554 coins and its circulating supply is 265,322,404 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.