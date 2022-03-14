Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Down 66.6% in February

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the February 13th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Hello Pal International from $1.87 to $1.56 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLLPF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,411. Hello Pal International has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

