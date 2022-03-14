Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the February 13th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 188,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. Heineken has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $61.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEINY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Heineken from €101.00 ($109.78) to €108.00 ($117.39) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Heineken from €94.00 ($102.17) to €95.00 ($103.26) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

