Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Short Interest Up 138.9% in February

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the February 13th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAR opened at $9.79 on Monday. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

