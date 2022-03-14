Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Down 45.1% in February

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.9 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTSDF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

BTSDF opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Health and Happiness has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

