Head to Head Survey: On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) vs. Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of On Track Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares On Track Innovations and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -79.61% -192.23% -39.05% Applied Materials 27.10% 55.62% 26.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares On Track Innovations and Applied Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.18 -$6.13 million ($0.17) -0.18 Applied Materials $23.06 billion 4.74 $5.89 billion $7.19 17.20

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for On Track Innovations and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Materials 0 8 18 0 2.69

Applied Materials has a consensus target price of $171.04, indicating a potential upside of 38.33%. Given Applied Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Risk and Volatility

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Materials beats On Track Innovations on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

On Track Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display & Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, equipment upgrades, and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

