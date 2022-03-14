Head-To-Head Contrast: AZEK (AZEK) versus Its Competitors

AZEK (NYSE: AZEK – Get Rating) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AZEK to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get AZEK alerts:

This table compares AZEK and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.18 billion $93.15 million 38.28 AZEK Competitors $2.55 billion $161.89 million 20.73

AZEK’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AZEK. AZEK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AZEK and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 0 8 0 3.00 AZEK Competitors 115 657 776 37 2.46

AZEK currently has a consensus price target of $50.44, indicating a potential upside of 105.90%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.30%. Given AZEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AZEK is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 8.13% 10.30% 6.85% AZEK Competitors 4.89% 1.69% 4.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AZEK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AZEK has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK’s competitors have a beta of 2.16, indicating that their average share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AZEK beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.