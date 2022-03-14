Head-To-Head Analysis: LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) vs. Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and Globant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million 5.21 -$90.27 million ($0.56) -60.45 Globant $1.30 billion 7.27 $96.07 million $2.29 98.33

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -7.37% 0.09% 0.08% Globant 7.41% 10.79% 7.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for LiveRamp and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A Globant 0 0 8 0 3.00

Globant has a consensus target price of $350.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.43%. Given Globant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globant is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Summary

Globant beats LiveRamp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

