HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. HCA Healthcare has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $20.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
Shares of HCA opened at $267.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $181.91 and a one year high of $272.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61.
HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
