HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. HCA Healthcare has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $20.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA opened at $267.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $181.91 and a one year high of $272.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.