Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Holdings Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,384 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBIO. StockNews.com cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

HBIO stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

