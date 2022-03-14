HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

HONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

