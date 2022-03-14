Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the February 13th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Happiness Biotech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAPP stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Happiness Biotech Group has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

