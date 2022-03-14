Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €210.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €191.00 ($207.61) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($222.83) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.70 ($158.37) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €184.82 ($200.89).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €147.50 ($160.33) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €168.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €161.90. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

