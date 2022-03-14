Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stake Lessened by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth $78,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HWC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.