Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme’s fourth-quarter results beat estimates on both counts. The company has promising collaboration deals related to its ENHANZE technology with several pharma companies. These deals generate the majority of the revenues for the company. Blockbuster drugs like Herceptin and Rituxan use ENHANZE for subcutaneous administration, which generates the majority of its royalties. FDA and European approvals for the subcutaneous formulation of J&J’s Darzalex and Roche’s Phesgo are boosting royalties significantly. Several promising partnered-candidates are under development. Halozyme’s stock has outperformed the industry so far this year. However, the company’s dependence on collaboration partners for revenues remains a concern. Some of its key partnered drugs are facing biosimilar competition.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.31. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

