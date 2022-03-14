Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after buying an additional 4,047,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Halliburton by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after buying an additional 2,629,058 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Halliburton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $195,617,000 after buying an additional 2,001,638 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,899,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

