Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises 1.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.34% of Hubbell worth $38,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.24. The stock had a trading volume of 238,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

