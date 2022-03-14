Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,013,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,168. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

