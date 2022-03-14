Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $87.68 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,258 shares during the period. Aflac comprises approximately 3.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Aflac were worth $87,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Aflac by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after buying an additional 1,372,666 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 592.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after buying an additional 350,534 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 164.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after buying an additional 349,454 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Aflac by 94.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 677,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after buying an additional 329,212 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,688,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

AFL stock remained flat at $$59.96 during trading on Friday. 2,228,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,772. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

