Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.05% of Addus HomeCare worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS opened at $78.16 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.84.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,124 shares of company stock worth $392,069 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

