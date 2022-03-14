Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $178.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at $2,815,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 47,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

