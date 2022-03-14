Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $178.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $2.89.
About Grupo Supervielle (Get Rating)
Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.
