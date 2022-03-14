Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Up 74.6% in February

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the February 13th total of 110,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN traded down $3.06 on Monday, reaching $21.19. 584,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,090. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.59%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth about $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth about $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the period. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

