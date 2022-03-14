Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTBIF. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of GTBIF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.28. 234,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

