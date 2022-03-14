Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIFGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTBIF. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of GTBIF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.28. 234,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.