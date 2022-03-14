Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 46,008 shares.The stock last traded at $59.97 and had previously closed at $59.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326 in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

