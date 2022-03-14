Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 169,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,070,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $512.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

