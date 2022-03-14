Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Lowered to $75.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $66.62 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863 in the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

