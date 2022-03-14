Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.34. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

