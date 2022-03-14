GoHealth (GOCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect GoHealth to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GOCO opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $349.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $12.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 97,297 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 134,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.
About GoHealth (Get Rating)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.