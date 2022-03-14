GoHealth (GOCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect GoHealth to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GOCO opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $349.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 97,297 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 134,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

