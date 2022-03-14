Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Down 30.3% in February

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,038,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.467 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

