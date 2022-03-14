Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Danaher by 30.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.8% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $18,206,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR opened at $262.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.22 and a 200 day moving average of $302.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

