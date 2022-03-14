Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,856,000 after purchasing an additional 78,555 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 165,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70,673 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,363 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $675.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $663.94 and its 200 day moving average is $645.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.24 and a 1 year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

