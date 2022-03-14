Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $443,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $1,028,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8,861.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 322.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 62,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $86.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average is $91.64. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $79.17 and a one year high of $97.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.