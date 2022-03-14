Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.65. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.