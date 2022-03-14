Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $330.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.46 and its 200-day moving average is $351.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $320.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

