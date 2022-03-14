Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the February 13th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GLBE traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.93. 70,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,729. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.67.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLBE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

