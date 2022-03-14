Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the February 13th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
GLBE traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.93. 70,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,729. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.67.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.