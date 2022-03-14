Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives $3,404.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,723.25.

GLNCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

GLNCY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.19. 456,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. Glencore has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

