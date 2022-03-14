Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Givaudan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,088.48.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $74.99 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $105.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

