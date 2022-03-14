Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$47.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$36.95 and a 1 year high of C$55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.22.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

